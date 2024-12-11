Brazilian forward Richarlison and his girlfriend, Amanda Araujo are expecting their first child. The Tottenham Hotspur star confirmed this heartwarming news on his Instagram handle. The star footballer posted photos of the couple holding a pair of tiny baby shoes and captioned with, "Now there are 3 of us." The couple has been dating together since July 2023. Amanda is currently pursuing law and frequently travels to London to visit her partner. The couple's heartwarming news marks the beginning of a new chapter in their love life. Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Spurs Close to Signing Richarlison From Everton.

Heartwarming for Richarlison and Amanda Araujo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richarlison (@richarlison)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)