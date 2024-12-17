Manchester United's youngster Alejandro Garnacho wins the FIFA the Best Puskas Award 2024. Garnacho scored a stupendous goal against Everton during the Premier League 2023-24. It was an overhead bicycle kick from the top of the box which found the back of the net. FIFA considered it the best goal of the season and awarded Garnacho with the trophy. Vinicius Jr Wins FIFA The Best Men's Footballer Award, Brazil and Real Madrid Football Bags Trophy For First Time.

Alejandro Garnacho Wins FIFA Puskas Award 2024

The goal of his life. 🚲🤯@AGarnacho7 wins the FIFA Puskas Award 2024! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 17, 2024

Alejandro Garnacho's Goal

🚨🇦🇷 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Alejandro Garnacho's goal against Everton has WON the Puskas Award! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/cgCxqjEi52 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 17, 2024

