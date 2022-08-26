FIFA have lifted the ban they imposed on All India Football Federation (AIFF), a statement of the global body read. The world football organization banned AIFF due to 'third-party affairs' in the presidential election at the national sporting body. The Supreme Court and Central government appointed a neutral committee to oversee the election process. As a result, FIFA had decided to lift the suspension on India which allows the nation to host the U-17 Women's World Cup as scheduled earlier.

Check ANI's Tweet regarding this news:

Bureau of the Council decided on 25 August to lift the suspension of the AIFF with immediate effect. As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 can be held in India as planned: FIFA — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

