It has been a season after Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid from PSG and in his first season, Mbappe has proven that he can lead the frontlines of a big club like Real Madrid with the pressure of delivering day in day out. With Luka Modric's departure, the number 10 jersey of Real Madrid was now free and the club wanted Kylian Mbappe to takeover the mantle of the iconic Los Blancos jersey from here on. Ahead of the 2025-26 season. Real Madrid released the first look of the number 10 jersey of Mbappe. Elon Musk Buying Real Madrid Viral News Fact Check: Is Tesla Owner Set to Buy Los Blancos and Fire Manager Xabi Alonso? Here's The Truth.

First Look at Kylian Mbappe Number 10 Jersey

