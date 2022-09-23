France register their first win of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign as they defeated Austria 2-0 in Paris. Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud found themselves on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the defending world champions.

Watch France vs Austria Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)