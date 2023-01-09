Gareth Bale, former Tottenham Hotspurs and Real Madrid player, currently playing for Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC, retires from professional football. He had a iconic footballing career with his national football team Wales and with Real Madrid with whom he was part of five UEFA Champions League winning campaigns. He captained Wales to the UEFA Euro 2016 semifinal and was also part of the Wales squad in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022. Injury has shortened his career and lately his form took a massive hit too. All considered, the footballing star has decided to bid farewell to his football career. Kylian Mbappe Expresses Dissent Over French FA President's 'Disrespectful' Comments On Zinedine Zidane.

Gareth Bale Retires From Football

Gareth Bale retires from professional football. The decision has been made and announced. 🚨🚨⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #Bale “Thanks to all my former clubs, it’s time for the next stage of my life”. pic.twitter.com/BqgaRqhsoK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2023

