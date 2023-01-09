Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from professional football after his short stint at MLS club Los Angeles FC. His form was bad in club football since 2018 where he couldn't make an impact for his former club Real Madrid despite having various opportunities. Upon the retirement of the five-time Champions League winner, fans took to twitter to share their thoughts on his footballing career. Some also shared memes on his fascination for Golf. Gareth Bale, Five-Time UEFA Champions League Winner With Real Madrid, Retires From Football.

'Best of Luck'

Best of luck for the future Bale. 🔥 — Zubin Daver (@zubinofficial) January 9, 2023

'Real Madrid, Golf, Retirement'

Real Madrid ➡️Golf➡️Retirement. In that order — 𝔹𝕚𝔾ᖴᗯᗴ丂卄 ♟ 4 ℙ𝕆ℙ𝗦𝗬 ❦ (@dkinghimself_) January 9, 2023

'Bale-Benzema-Cristiano aka BBC'

'Bale's Next Stage of Life'

“It’s time for the next stage of my life”. The next stage: pic.twitter.com/XCl9n2P861 — 🏆 (@CFCLamps_) January 9, 2023

'A Memorable Goal'

Barcelona and Marc Batra will always remember this goal, happy retirement Bale pic.twitter.com/v1kDQGCrGi — Half Virgin💦 (@modap_) January 9, 2023

