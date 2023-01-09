Kylian Mbappe slams France FA president Noel Le Graet for making disrespectful comments on French legend Zinedine Zidane. After Didier Deschamps' contract was extended as the head coach of the French national team, the French FA president was asked about Zinedine Zidane as a candidate and the offers he received from Brazil FA. In reply of which Le Graet said he "doesn't care" and Zidane can go "Wherever he wants". A lot of fans and people within the football fraternity who admire Zidane, felt the comment was disrespectful. Kylian Mbappe emphasized openly that a legend like Zinedine Zidane can never be disrespected like that. Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe Part II: Argentina and France’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Stars Chase Ballon d’Or Trophy.

Kylian Mbappe Slams French FA President

Zidane c’est la France, on manque pas de respect à la légende comme ça… 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 8, 2023

