A generational talent, former Wales national football team player, Gareth Bale, celebrates his 36th birthday today. Born 16 July 1989, Bale earned success with Wales, Tottenham Hotspur, and Real Madrid, earning as many as three La Liga and five UEFA Champions League trophies with the Spanish club between 2013-2022. Personally, the 36-year-old won individual awards like Welsh Footballer of the Year, BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year, and FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball. Netizens took to the internet and flooded social media with happy birthday wishes for Bale. Real Madrid Announces Signing of Alvaro Carreras From Benfica; Los Blancos Secure Deal With Spanish Fullback For Six Seasons.

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday, Gareth Bale pic.twitter.com/Jzfov9sYPi — Satisfying Football Pictures (@SatisfyingFooty) July 16, 2025

Happy Birthday 36th

Unreal stats for the Welsh Dragon! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Happy 36th, Gareth Bale—legendary career! 🎉 — Mina Caroll (@carollmina17) July 16, 2025

Happy Birthday Gareth Bale

Happy Birthday Gareth Bale, our legendary winger, five time champions league winner and the shining star of Wales ✨#GarethBale#HBDBale#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/74suH8UaKp — Ritik Pratap Singh Patel (@patelritiq) July 16, 2025

Happy 36th Birthday

Happy 36th birthday to Gareth Bale! 🎉 From that unforgettable bicycle kick in the Champions League to blazing past defenders like no one else — if he’s not the greatest British footballer, then honestly, who is? 🇬🇧⚽🔥 https://t.co/JFqP1VcQyH — Rehana Munir (@rehanamunir12) July 16, 2025

Happy 36th Birthday Gareth Bale

Happy 36th birthday Gareth Bale 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Xs2mXvD78e — Enny 🟢 (@EnnyCFC) July 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)