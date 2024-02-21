Goa will take on Arunachal Pradesh in the third match of the final round of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24. The game will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. Sports KPI will be providing the live telecast of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 match in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh on the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association YouTube Channel. All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey To Approach Anti-Corruption Bureau Unit for Investigation Into Delhi Soccer Association Match-Fixing Incident.

Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh

