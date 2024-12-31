West Bengal finally gets over the obstacle of a final as they defeat Kerala in the final of the Santosh Trophy 2024 by a narrow margin of 1-0 in extra time and lift the title for the 33rd time. Robi Hansda scored the solitary goal for Bengal as coach Sanjoy Sen once again led another team to a title. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: NorthEast United Rise To Fourth Spot In Standings After Thumping 3-0 Win Over Mumbai City FC.

West Bengal Wins Santosh Trophy 2024

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 For the 33rd time, West Bengal are 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 of the #SantoshTrophy 🌟#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/HohyNuKFww — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 31, 2024

