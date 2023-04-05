Gokulam Kerala FC will take on Mohammedan SC in the playoff match of Hero Super Cup 2023 on Wednesday, April 5. The game will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023. However, they will telecast the matches only from the group stage. Similarly, FanCode, who has the digital rights of this tournament, will be live streaming games from the group stage. Hence the match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohammedan SC will not have any live telecast or live streaming. Fans can keep an eye on the official social media handles of the clubs to get live updates. Mumbai City Clinch AFC Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage Spot After Registering 3-1 Win Over Jamshedpur FC in Playoff.

Gokualm Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC

