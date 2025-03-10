Bottom-placed Mohammedan SC will host Punjab FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata for their last game in the Indian Super League 2024-25. The Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 10. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season. Fans can watch the Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 and Star Sports TV channels. Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the newly launched JioHotstar app and website. ISL 2024-25: Shami Singamayum Becomes League's Youngest-Ever Scorer As Punjab FC Register 3-1 win Over Hyderabad FC.

Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 Live:

One last battle in the ISL season! ⚔️🔥 The Shers are ready to roar in Kolkata as we take on the Black Panthers. 🦁⚡ 1️⃣ day to go! Let’s finish strong! 💪#MSCPFC #PunjabDaJosh #TheShers pic.twitter.com/9JK6X9HipK — Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)