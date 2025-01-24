Gokulam FC will lock horns against Inter Kashi in the next I-League 2024-25 match on Friday. The Gokulam FC vs Inter Kashi match will be played at the Kozhikode Corporation EMS Stadium. The much-awaited clash will kick off at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Gokulam FC vs Inter Kashi live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Gokulam FC vs Inter Kashi live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Dempo Sports Club Steal Point From Rajasthan United in Jaipur.

