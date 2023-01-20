Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC will face Real Kashmir FC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23 on Friday, January 20. The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode. Gokulam suffered a narrow loss against TRAU FC in their previous match. Meanwhile, Real Kashmir played a 1-1 draw with Sudeva Delhi FC. DD Sports will provide the live telecast of the Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC I-League 2022-23 match. The live telecast of the match can be also available on Eurosport. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Discovery+ app and website. ISL 2022–23 Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Complete Signing of Young Defender Bikash Yumnam.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC On Discovery+

