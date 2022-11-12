Gokulam Kerala and Mohammedan Sporting would be taking on each other to kickstart the new season of I-League 2022-23 on Saturday, November 12. The match would be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri and is slated to start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport would be providing live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on Discovery+.

