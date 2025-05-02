A sporting icon, former England football legend David Beckham, celebrates his 50th birthday today (May 2), and his fans took to social media platforms to wish their favourite player on his special occasion. Beckham gained fame while playing for Manchester United and England and also had successful careers for Real Madrid and the LA Galaxy. Since stepping away from the game, Beckham has become co-owner of Inter Miami FC and Salford City clubs, respectively. Check out some of the fans' wishes below. David Beckham Receives Signed Stephen Curry Jersey, England Football Legend Meets Star USA Basketball Player After Golden State Warriors' Narrow Win Over Los Angeles Lakers in NBA 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday, David Beckham

🎉 Happy birthday to David Beckham, who turns 50 today: 🏟 Games: 715 ⚽️ Goals: 127 🎯 Assists: 137 🦁 Caps: 115 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: 6 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA Cup: 2 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Community Shield: 2 🏆🇺🇸 MLS Cup: 2 🏆🇪🇺 Champions League: 1 🏆🇪🇸 La Liga: 1 🏆🇪🇸 Supercopa de Espana: 1 🏆🇫🇷 Ligue 1: 1 pic.twitter.com/awAMdQNOYZ — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) May 1, 2025

Most Stylish and Handsome

Happy birthday to the most stylish & the most handsome player of all time David Beckham ❤️ The England legend turns 50 today ! #DavidBackham 😊 pic.twitter.com/Hpv4wZQQSn — Puspak Thapa (@HkPuspak) May 2, 2025

Sports and Football Legend

Happy Birthday

Happy 50th

