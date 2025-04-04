One of the most famous and celebrated sporting personalities is David Beckham; apart from his on-field skills as a former England footballer, he has become a mogul outside the sport as well. Beckham caught up with USA basketball star Stephen Curry after the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA 2024-25 Match, where the latter produced a stellar performance, helping his club clinch the contest 123-116. In a clip shared by the NBA, Beckham could be seen catching up with Curry, after which the Warriors legend gifted a signed jersey that the player was wearing during the match to the Inter Miami FC club co-owner. Stephen Curry Becomes First Player in NBA History To Reach 4,000 Career Three-Pointers, Achieves Feat During Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA 2024-25 Match.

David Beckham Gets Signed Stephen Curry Jersey

Steph gifts David Beckham his jersey after the W! pic.twitter.com/4vO38sP8sV — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2025

