Harry Kane. who has been linked to a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this season, has been dropped out of the squad to face Premier League champions Manchester City. He has reportedly been left out due to fitness issues.

See Tottenham Hotspurs' squad vs Manchester City:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)