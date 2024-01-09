Real Madrid took to social media and shared a video of their former team member Marcelo, who visited their training in Valdebabas. Marcelo used to be a captain in his final days for the club. Marcelo was a left-back for Real Madrid. Brazilian star mentioned in the video that he is at the training ground to meet and greet his former teammates who are available there. He also said, "Happy to be back home, Hala Madrid!" Marcelo left Real Madrid back in 2022. 'Soulmate' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Romantic Picture With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (See Instagram Post)

Have a Look at the Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)