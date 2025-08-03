Inter Miami registered their second consecutive win in the Leagues Cup 2025, beating Liga MX Necaxa on penalties at the Chase Stadium in Florida on August 3. But the victory was clouded by Lionel Messi's hamstring injury. The talismanic Argentina star had to be subbed out early as in the 11th minute of the game, with the scoreline being 0-0. Telasco Segovia gave Inter Miami the lead in the 12th minute of the match from an assist by Rodrigo de Paul and five minutes later, Inter Miami were reduced to 10 men, with Maximiliano Falcon seeing a red card for pulling Diber Cambindo's shirt. Necaxa bounced back with Tomas Badaloni netting a goal in the 33rd minute. Necaxa were also reduced to 10 men after Cristian Calderon was sent off in the 60th minute. Ricardo Monreal then provided Necaxa with the lead in the 81st minute, but Jordi Alba's strike in added time, once again from a Rodrigo de Paul assist, ensured that the contest was decided on penalties. Inter Miami won the penalty shootout by a 5-4 margin. Lionel Messi Suffers Hamstring Injury During Inter Miami’s Penalty Shootout Victory Over Necaxa in Leagues Cup 2025.

Inter Miami vs Necaxa Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)