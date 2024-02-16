AC Milan will take on Stade Rennais in their first leg of the knockout round play-off match in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League. This knockout round play-off match will be played at the San Siro, Milan, Italy and it will begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, February 16. Fans will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the AC Milan vs Stade Rennais match. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola Power PSG To Win Over Real Sociedad.

AC Milan vs Stade Rennais UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

