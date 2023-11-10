Al-Hilal will lock horns with Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 game on Friday, November 10. The game is scheduled to get underway at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the King Fahd International Stadium. Al-Hilal would be eager to stay undefeated in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 and will be looking forward to winning the clash against Al-Taawoun in the forthcoming clash. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India. Hence fans in India can watch the live telecast of this contest on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 TV channels. The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun match on the SonyLIV app and website. Saudi Pro League Champions Al-Ittihad Part Ways with Coach Nuno Espirito Santo

Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun Live

Table toppers @Alhilal_EN have been unstoppable this season 💪🔥 Can they maintain their unbeaten run when they face Al Taawoun? 🔵🤔#SonySportsNetwork #yallaRSL #RoshnSaudiLeague pic.twitter.com/qCFBQJYYbR — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 10, 2023

