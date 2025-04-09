Real Madrid has crossed the challenge of Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 and will visit Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 08. The Arsenal vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London, England and it starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Real Madrid live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Arsenal vs Real Madrid match on the JioTV app for free.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online

It’s 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 time in the UEFA Champions League! 🙇‍♂️#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/i5TrBeVpIS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)