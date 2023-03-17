Arsenal will take on Sporting CP in the 2nd leg of the Europa League 2022-23 round of 16 on Friday, March 17. The game will kick off at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Emirates Stadium, London. Arsenal and Sporting CP played out a 2-2 draw in the 1st leg and we can expect another entertaining game. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Europa League 2022-23. The important match between Arsenal and Sporting CP will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the SonyLiv app and website to watch the live streaming of this game.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP Live on Sony Sports Network

The Emirates Stadium is set for a thriller 🤯🍿 With the scores level at 2️⃣ each, which team will make it to the #UEL Quarterfinals? 👀#SonySportsNetwork #ARSSCP pic.twitter.com/ylWC5nL9wz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)