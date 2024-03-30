Odisha FC has the chance to complete a league double over Bengaluru FC this season, having won their last game against the Blues by 3-2 in October. The North-east side already has completed a league double against Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC putting them in a strong position this season. Odisha FC is six points away from the top of the table but has one game in hand, allowing them a chance to level with Mumbai City FC. The exciting match will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat East Bengal 3-1 in ISL 2023-24; Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos Score as Mariners Win To Go Top of Points Table

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

