Borussia Dortmund will square off against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, January 11. The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Borussia Dortmund Confident of Signing Manchester United Striker Marcus Rashford On Loan: Report.

