Borussia Dortmund will look to extend their winning run when they meet Ulsan Hyundai in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match on Thursday, June 26. The Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai Club World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida. The much-awaited contest is set to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will be able to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Chelsea Striker Nicolas Jackson Apologizes for Red Card in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Loss to Flamengo.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai Match Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)