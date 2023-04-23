In a crucial clash, Brighton will face Manchester United in the semifinal of the FA Cup 2022-23 on Sunday, April 23. The game will begin at 9:00 pm IST at Wembley Stadium, London. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans in India can watch the Brighton vs Manchester United match live on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD and Sony Sports Ten 3/HD channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Manchester United match on the SonyLiv app.

Brighton vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

