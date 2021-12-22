Chennaiyin FC would clash with Kerala Blasters in the southern derby of the Indian Super League 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday. The match would start at 7:30 pm and would be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Disney+ Hotstar will be providing the live streaming of this game.

See Details:

The Southern Derby is here 🔥 The Marina Machans will be facing The Yellow Army in what is set to be an entertaining fixture in #HeroISL 2021-22⚽🌟 Who are you rooting for tonight? 💪🏻#CFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball | @ChennaiyinFC @KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/3DKrNoSEaG — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)