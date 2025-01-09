Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC square off in what is expected to be an intense battle in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday, January 9. The Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 3, Sports18 Khel and Star Sports 3 TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC live streaming on JioCinema for free. ISL 2024–25: Hyderabad FC Snatch Late Point Against FC Goa, With Both Teams Reduced to 10 Men.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

