East Bengal will be taking on Aizawl FC in the next match of Hero Super Cup 2023 on Monday, April 17. The game will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri. East Bengal will need a big victory in this match to stay in contention for the semifinal spot. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023. The important match between East Bengal FC and Aizawl FC will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming of this game will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

East Bengal FC vs Aizawl FC Hero Super Cup 2023, Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)