Hyderabad FC will look to dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes when both teams take on each other in ISL 2024-25. The East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 26. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Star Sports 3 channels. Meanwhile, the East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Match live streaming viewing option will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, owned by JioStar. ISL 2024–25: Hyderabad FC Look To Dampen East Bengal FC Playoff Race.

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL Live

😍 Matchday in the City of Joy! Our last away game of the 2024-25 @IndSuperLeague season and it is going to be entertaining 💥 Let's go, Hyderabad 👊#EBFCHFC #TheNawabs 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/UCunxQcZHL — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) February 26, 2025

