Georgia lock horns with an in-form Portugal side in UEFA Euro 2024 on Thursday, June 26. The Georgia vs Portugal match will be played at the Veltins-Arena in North Rhine-Westphalia and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Euro 2024 in India, and fans seeking viewing options for the Georgia vs Portugal match can watch the live telecast on the Sony Ten 5/HD, Sony Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Ten 4 Telugu/Tamil TV. Those who want to watch this match online can do so on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Georgia vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Georgia vs Portugal Live Streaming and Telecast

Can Georgia stun Portugal to stake a claim at a Round of 16 spot? ⚔️ Catch #GEOPOR LIVE tomorrow at 12:30 AM, on the #SonySportsNetwork 🇬🇪 🇵🇹#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/gcbErXO1Gd — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 25, 2024

