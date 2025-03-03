With an eye on the MLS Cup, the Inter Miami CF will look to start the MLS 2025 season on positive note. The side will play against Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium. The game Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami will start at 05:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 3. Sadly, live telecasts of Major League Soccer (MLS) are not available in India. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of the Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami on Apple TV and the FanCode App. Lionel Messi Receives MARCA America Award, Inter Maimi Star Thanks Supporters and Teammates in Heartfelt Post.

