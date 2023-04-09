Hyderabad FC will be taking on Aizawl FC in their first match of Hero Super Cup 2023 on Sunday, April 9. The game will take place in Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, FanCode will be providing the live streaming of this game in India. Fans however will need a subscription or a match pass to access it.

Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC, Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

