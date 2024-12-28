East Bengal FC side has won four out of five recent league matches in the ISL 2024-25 season and will take on struggling Hyderabad FC on December 28. The Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC match will be played at the Gachibowli Stadium and will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: Odisha FC Rope In Brazilian Forward Dorielton Nascimento.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC Live

😍 Saturday evening with the Yellow and Black! For one last time this year, let's get together at the Gachibowli Stadium and help the boys end the year on a high... Let's go, Hyderabad 💪#HFCEBFC #TheNawabs 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/tpRpV5ODG9 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) December 28, 2024

