The India women's national football team will look to continue to finish the Pink Ladies Cup 2025 on a high and beat leaders South Korea, when IND-W and KOR-W clash in their international friendly on February 26. The IND-W and KOR-W match is set to be played at the Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium in Sharjah and it starts at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the India women vs South Korea women due to the official broadcast partner. But fans have an online viewing option as they can watch the IND-W and KOR-W women live streaming on FanZone's website, who are providing streaming for all Pink Ladies Cup 2025 international football friendlies. India Women Defeat Maldives Women 11-1 in 2nd International Football Friendly; Lhingdeikim Hits Four Goals As Blue Tigresses Notch Up Comprehensive Win.

India Women vs South Korea Women Live

Crispin Chettri names 23-member squad for Pink Ladies Cup in UAE 🇦🇪 20 February: 🇯🇴🆚🇮🇳 23 February: 🇷🇺🆚🇮🇳 26 February: 🇮🇳🆚🇰🇷 More details 🔗 https://t.co/uyCN6Lmc4a#BlueTigresses #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/MR06LFMhaO — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 17, 2025

