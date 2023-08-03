Lionel Messi will be back in action as Inter Miami would face Orlando City in their third match of Leagues Cup 2023. The match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on August 3. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, there is no live telecast available for this match. As there is no official broadcast partner of the tournament in India, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of Inter Miami vs Orlando City match on their TV sets. Apple TV will provide live streaming of the match, much to the joy of fans. Fans can enjoy online live streaming of this contest on Apple TV, but it would come at the cost of a subscription fee.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Live Streaming and Telecast Details

