Inter Milan team is at the top of the Serie A table at the moment and has been in excellent form this season. Atletico Madrid currently ranks fourth in the La Liga standings and has been fairly impressive on the domestic front this season. While there is very little to separate between the two European powerhouse teams in terms of head-to-head matchups, home support and current form may help the Italian side in this fixture. The exciting game between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid will start at 01:30 AM on February 21st, 2024, Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, the Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. Fans can also watch Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 live streaming on the Sony LIV app. Diego Simeone Facts: Five Things You Need To Know About Atletico Madrid's Manager.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid Live on Sony Sports Network

As fierce as it gets 💥⚔️@Inter or @atletienglish - who do you think will prevail? 🤔 Find out tonight on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 & Sony Sports Ten 4 🙌#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague #UCL #InterAtleti pic.twitter.com/TEjwK1P0Q0 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 20, 2024

