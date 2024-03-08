Mumbai City FC have a direct shot of going to the top of the table with a win against Mumbai City FC as they are level on points (35) with the table-topper Odisha FC despite playing one lesser game. Although Jamshedpur City FC have won three out of the last five matches, their form in the competition is very inconsistent. With strong home form though, they stand in the seventh position with 20 points from m18 matches. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. Ticket Pricing Disparity Sparks Row as Mohun Bagan Super Giant Call for Boycott of ISL 2023-24 Derby Against East Bengal.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)