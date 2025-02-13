Third-placed Jamshedpur FC will host 6th placed NorthEast United FC in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Thursday, February 13. The Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. The Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC live telecast will be available on the Asianet Plus and Star Sports 3 TV channels. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC live streaming online for free. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa End 13-match Winless Streak Against Mumbai City FC with 3-1 Victory.

