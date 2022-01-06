Jamshedpur FC takes on NorthEast United in theIndian Super League 2021-22 match 51 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday, January 06. The match will begin at 07:30 pm and would be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Disney+ Hotstar will be providing the live streaming of this game.

Expect nothing less than 💥💥as @JamshedpurFC lock horns with @NEUtdFC in #HeroISL tonight! Whose #LetsFootball mantra will prevail? Drop your picks 👇! pic.twitter.com/6hMmryZx2B — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) January 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)