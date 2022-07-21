Manchester City would kickstart their pre-season campaign as they face Club America in a friendly match on Thursday, July 21. The match would be played at the NRG Stadium in Texas and is scheduled to get underway at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match would not be available for live telecast in India. But fans would surely be able to watch live streaming of this game on City+ app and website, at the cost of a subscription fee.

See Details:

It's matchday in the US! 🇺🇸 Our game against @ClubAmerica will be broadcast exclusively on CITY+ everywhere, except the US and Mexico 📺⏯ ⬇️ SUBSCRIBE ⬇️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)