Manchester City defeated Manchester United 3-0 in the October fixture, extending their win record against the city rivals. Man City have won four out of five matches against the Red Devils and would be hoping for a similar result. The exciting game will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 3rd. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. West Ham 4–2 Brentford, Premier League 2023–24: Jarrod Bowen’s Hat-Trick Helps Hammers To Win Over Bees.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Live

