Manchester United take on ASEAN All Stars, a team formed by the ASEAN Football Federation in 2014, in a post-season friendly match on Wednesday, May 28. The Manchester United vs ASEAN All Stars match is being played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and it started at 6:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not get access to the Manchester United vs ASEAN All Stars live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch Manchester United vs ASEAN All Stars live streaming on Manchester United's MUTV, at the cost of a subscription. Antony Breaks Down While Reflecting on Manchester United Tenure, Says ‘I Couldn’t Take It Anymore’.

Manchester United vs ASEAN All Stars

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)