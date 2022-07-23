Manchester United will take on Aston Villa in a pre-season club friendly on July 23, Saturday in Perth and the match is scheduled to begin at 03:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast for this match in India. But fans can surely watch live streaming of this game on the MUFC app or the club's official website.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)