Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium. The game will be held on March 12, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur football match live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Star Sports Select 1/HD will telecast the match live.

The battle for the Top-4 in the #PL is getting tighter, and we have 2⃣ protagonists in action tonight!#MUFC or #Spurs - who will have the last laugh in #MUNTOT? pic.twitter.com/YDQlSKK8PY — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 12, 2022

