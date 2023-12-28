After losing 1-0 to Punjab FC, Chennaiyin FC hope to bounce back against fourth-place Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2023-24 season. Mumbai City FC will host Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Thursday, December 28. The MCFC vs CFC match in the ISL will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai. The match will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can tune into Sports18, Sports18 1 SD/HD, VH1, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will provide live streaming of the match internationally. ISL 2023–24: Dimitrios Diamantakos’ Winning Goal Helps Kerala Blasters FC Hand Mohun Bagan Super Giant Their Third Straight Loss.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

