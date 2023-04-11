ISL league shield champions Mumbai City FC will be challenging Churchill Brothers in their first match of Super Cup 2023 on Tuesday, April 11. The match will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Payannad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23. The match between Mumbai City FC and Churchill Brothers will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming of the MCFC vs CBSC match.

Mumbai City FC vs Churchill Brothers Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

